Palliatives: Please Consider Our Members, Pensioners Beg Buhari

The Nigerian Union of Pensioners has made an appeal to the President, Muhammadu Buhari to consider its members in the distribution of palliatives to vulnerable Nigerians.

The plea was made by the president of the NUP, Actor Zal, in a statement on Wednesday, saying that pensioners should be the number one beneficiaries of any palliative by the government “because they are the most vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic due to their old age.”

He pleaded with the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to liaise with the union on how to get the palliatives’ distribution to the real pensioners in all the nooks and crannies of the country.”