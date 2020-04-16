National News

Palliatives: Please Consider Our Members, Pensioners Beg Buhari

By Valerie Oke

Palliatives: Please Consider Our Members, Pensioners Beg Buhari

The Nigerian Union of Pensioners has made an appeal to the President, Muhammadu Buhari to consider its members in...
CAN President Calls For Seven Days Prayer

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on Christians across the country to set aside 30 minutes each...
Security Agents Have Killed 18 People During Lockdown: Human Rights Group

Security agents in the country have killed 18 people in their enforcement of measures to curb coronavirus during the...
Mele Kyari: FG Has Paid Over N200bn To Power Sector To Improve Supply

The group Managing director of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation(NNPC) , Mele Kyari, has revealed that the federal government has...
History Will Not Be Kind To Us If Nigerians Go Hungry, Tinubu Tells FG

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former governor of Lagos state, says history will not be kind to the federal government if...
The Nigerian Union of Pensioners has made an appeal to the President, Muhammadu Buhari to consider its members in the distribution of palliatives to vulnerable Nigerians.

The plea was made by the president of the NUP, Actor Zal, in a statement on Wednesday, saying that pensioners should be the number one beneficiaries of any palliative by the government “because they are the most vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic due to their old age.”

Read Also: President Buhari Lauds EU’s N21bn Donation

He pleaded with the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to liaise with the union on how to get the palliatives’ distribution to the real pensioners in all the nooks and crannies of the country.”

