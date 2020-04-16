Osun Drops Case Against PDP Member Arrested Over Facebook Post

The Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola has dropped its case against a young man, Akinloye Saheed who was earlier arrested over a post on Facebook.

Recall that Akinloye Saheed had been remanded by a magistrate court in the state in custodial centre over a post he made on Facebook concerning COVID-19 in the state.

Also Read: Osun Court Sends PDP Member To Prison Over Facebook Post

Less than a day later, Governor Gboyega Oyetola on Thursday directed the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, Femi Akande, and Ministry of Justice to discontinue the trial of Akinloye Saheed.