Osun Court Sends PDP Member To Prison Over Facebook Post

By Verity Awala

Verity Awala

A man in Osun state, Akinloye Saheed has been remanded by a magistrate court in the state in custodial centre over a post he made on Facebook concerning COVID-19 in the state.

Akinloye had taken to his Facebook page to accuse the state government of importing COVID-19 patients into the state to get funds from the federal government.

According to the police prosecutor, Mr John ldoko, while speaking in the court, Akinloye’s post was with the intent to incite members of the public against the Osun State Government.

Idoko quoted the accused person to have written thus: “When I accused Osun Government of importing COVID-19 patients into the state just to access fund from the FG many didn’t believe. The said imported patients are now Negative. APC, You Are Not Doing Well.”

Idoko said on the 11th of April 2020 at 11:05pm, Akinloye interfered with an executive order of the Osun State Government when he published the item on his Facebook page.

He said the action of the accused person was in contravention with COVID-19 Laws of Osun State 2020 and thereby committed an offense contrary to and punishable under section 61 of the Criminal code Cap 34 Vol. II Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.

After the arraignment, the state counsel, Dapo Adeniji told the could that the state government was interested in the matter and thereafter applied to take over the case.

In his ruling, Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara said he was not satisfied with the facts to be considered whether to grant the bail or not.

He ordered for the filing of written application for bail. He thereafter ordered the remand of the accused person in a custodial centre and adjourned the case to May 13.

