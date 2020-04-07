“I Don’t Have A Facebook Account” – Iyabo Ojo Warns Fans About Impersonators

Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo took to her Instagram page to warn her fans and followers to be aware of impersonators on Facebook so they do not fall into their traps.

The actress shared a video with the caption;

”@facebookapp pls can you kindly introduce the blue tick ASAP so that we can rest from this numerous impersonators & fraudsters using celebrities or a known persons name & picture to deceive and scam innocent people, Facebook lovers most especially needs your help to verify the authenticity of a page 🤷🏽‍♀️ I’m so tired of Facebook or is there a blue tick already & I’m not aware”

Watch the full video below: