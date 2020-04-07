Entertainment

“I Don’t Have A Facebook Account” – Iyabo Ojo Warns Fans About Impersonators

By Amaka Odozi

Must Read

National NewsVerity Awala - 0

COVID-19: 75 In Contact With Suspected UITH Case – Kwara Govt

No fewer than 75 persons had contact with the COVID-19 cases in Kwara state as well as the suspected...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

COVID-19: Why I Don’t Wear Face Mask – NCDC DG

Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), says he does not wear face mask...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Lockdown: Makinde Expresses Disappointment With FG’s Conditional Cash Transfer

Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde has expressed disappointment with the federal government of Nigeria's conditional cash transfer scheme.Makinde explained...
Read more
PoliticsEyitemi Majeed - 0

COVID-19: Lagos PDP Organises Emergency Food Relief Initiative (Photos)

The Lagos chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has announced that it is setting up an emergency food relief...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

HIV Drug That Treats Coronavirus Moving To Phase 2 Trials

An experimental HIV drug that has been used to successfully treat COVID-19 patients is in its second phase of...
Read more
Amaka Odozi

Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo took to her Instagram page to warn her fans and followers to be aware of impersonators on Facebook so they do not fall into their traps.

The actress shared a video with the caption;

”@facebookapp pls can you kindly introduce the blue tick ASAP so that we can rest from this numerous impersonators & fraudsters using celebrities or a known persons name & picture to deceive and scam innocent people, Facebook lovers most especially needs your help to verify the authenticity of a page 🤷🏽‍♀️ I’m so tired of Facebook or is there a blue tick already & I’m not aware”

Read Also: “Everyone Who Attended Funke Akindele’s Trial Should Be Quarantined” – Iyabo Ojo Shares Her Observation

Watch the full video below:

Previous articleLagos Discharges Female COVID-19 Patient
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Davido’s Tattoo ‘Missing’ On Tacha’s Chest (Photo)

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Popular Nigerian reality Tv star, Natacha Akide alias Tacha declared the infamous tattoo of singer, Davido ‘missing’ on her chest.This comes after the controversial...
Read more

Coronavirus: Miss England, Bhasha Mukherjee Returns To Work As Doctor

Entertainment Michael Isaac - 0
Miss England 2019, Bhasha Mukherjee, has dropped her crown and return to work as a doctor during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.The 24-year-old took a career break as...
Read more

Lockdown: Nollywood Actor Writes Sanwo-Olu (Photo)

Entertainment Michael Isaac - 0
Nollywood actor and comedian, Uche Maduagwu has sent out a word to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.The actor, in his post, pointed out...
Read more

Bobrisky Expresses Gratitude To Mompha After Receiving Surprise

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Controversial cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, took to his social media space to express his gratitude to Dubai based big boy, Mompha.Bobrisky...
Read more
- Advertisement -