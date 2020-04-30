Actress Yvonne Jegede Advises Fans On What To Do After Lockdown (Video)

Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede has advised her fans on what to do once the lockdown orders are lifted by May 4th.
The actress also recounted how she used to go out anytime she wanted until the lockdown started.
Yvonne who is a television personality and also an entrepreneur urged her fans to do great things after normal activities resume.
Sharing a dance video, the actress wrote in part: “One of those days I could pick up my bag and go anywhere I wanted when I wanted. Things will certainly get better after this.”
One of those days I could pick up my bag and go anywhere I wanted when I wanted. Things will certainly get better after this. We shall overcome and gain what we have lost in these past days. Nobody hypes you better than you, after the lockdown, go out and do great things. Do things better than you would have done them before but with your masks of course and hand sanitizers in your pockets. #MayThe4thBeWithYou #HappyGirlsAreThePrettiest