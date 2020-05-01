Fani Kayode Raises Alarm As Bill Gates Reveals New Vaccine

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to the report that the founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates has revealed a vaccine that can be used to treat Coronavirus.

Recall that some days ago, Gates announced that he is very excited about a new approach called ‘RNA vaccine,’ with code needed to produce viral fragments on its own to combat Coronavirus.

The former minister while reacting to the development on his Twitter account, noted that Bill and wife, Melinda have intentions of killing millions with their evil vaccine.



Only a fool will believe that a man who believes in reducing the world's population will produce a vaccine that will save the world. Then you say the vaccine is COMPULSORY? If Bill wants to reduce the population of the world let him start with his family and leave Africa alone. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) May 1, 2020