Africa Needs Strong And Educated Leaders To Fight ‘Racism’ – Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has expressed that African countries need strong and educated leaders to fight racism.

The former minister made this statement while reacting to a video of Africans being maltreated in China.

Reacting to the video, the former minister described the act as shameless and barbaric one.

He went on to query the rationale behind such treatment being melted to Africans in China.

He wrote:

This is shameless and barbaric. Why are Africans being singled out in this way in China? Why can’t we do the same to the Chinese that are here? Africa needs STRONG and EDUCATED leaders that will not take nonsense from foreigners regardless of how much money or power they have!