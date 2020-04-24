ECOWAS Will Regret Appointing Buhari As Champion Against COVID-19: Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has described the decision of ECOWAS leaders to make President Muhammadu Buhari as the Coordinator of the fight against COVID-19 in the region as a big mistake.

Recall that on Thursday, it was announced that President Buhari has been appointed as the Champion of ECOWAS in the fight against COVID-19.

Reacting to this development, the former minister expressed the appointment of Buhari is an error he organisation will deeply regret.

He tweeted: “The greatest mistake that the ECOWAS leaders have made is to appoint @MBuhari as the leader of the fight against Covid 19. This is a cataclysmic error which they will deeply regret. He can barely manage himself & now you ask him to manage a sub-region of 400 million people?”