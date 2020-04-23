ECOWAS Appoints Buhari As Coordinator Of COVID-19 Response In West Africa

President Muhammadu Buhari has been appointed the coordinator of the COVID-19 response in West Africa.

This was made known by Femi Adesina, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Spokesman.

Adesina said the appointment was made during a video conference on Thursday.

The organisation held the summit to discuss ongoing efforts at combating COVID-19 by member states.

He tweeted: “ECOWAS leaders at an extraordinary summit held by video conference have appointed President Muhammadu Buhari as Champion that will coordinate the COVID-19 response in the sub-region. All the other Presidents will be available to support President Buhari.”