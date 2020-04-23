We Won’t Lockdown Kebbi State: Governor Bagudu

The Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu has announced that his government won’t be ordering a lockdown in a State amidst the Coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The Governor disclosed these at a meeting with the State Task Force Committee on COVID-19 on Thursday at the medical center, kalgo, Kebbi state.

He assured people would be allowed freedom of movement for day- to- day activities but must observe all precautionary measures against COVID-19 pandemic.

He also praised the Taskforce for living up to expectation. Kebbi State remains one of the 11 states in the country not to have recorded a case of Coronavirus.