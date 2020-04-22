Kebbi State Govt Releases 111 Inmates From Correctional Centres

The Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu has approved the release of inmates from correctional centers to reduce congestion in a preventive measure against Coronavirus.

The Governor gave the approval for the release of 111 inmates of correctional centers as part of the Federal Government’s process to protect inmates from contracting COVID-19 across the country.

In a statement on Wednesday, Yahaya Sarki, special adviser on media to Atiku Bagudu, governor of the state, said the state government paid fines to ensure the release of some of the inmates.

He said Ramatu Adamu-Gulma, the state commissioner for justice, disclosed that the prisoners were selected from Argungu and Birnin Kebbi new and old correctional service centres.

Sarki said the state government gave each of the prisoners N10,000 as transport fare to their various destinations.