If I Was Buhari, I Will Sack All My Advisers – Samklef

Legendary music producer, Samklef says he would sack all his advisers if he was president Muhammadu Buhari.
Samklef says Buhari’s special advisers are supposed to be looking for a new source of revenue aside oil.
Speaking via his official Twitter handle on Wednesday, he further described them as unintelligent bunch who only say “yes sir.”
He said: “If I was Buhari I will sack all my advisers, they are supposed to be looking for new sources of revenue aside oil But no insight no vision only yes sir dem dey do.”
April 22, 2020