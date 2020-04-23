If I Was Buhari, I Will Sack All My Advisers – Samklef

Legendary music producer, Samklef says he would sack all his advisers if he was president Muhammadu Buhari.

Samklef says Buhari’s special advisers are supposed to be looking for a new source of revenue aside oil.

Read Also: Buhari Has Not Done One-Quarter Of What I Have Done For Nigerians: Samklef

Speaking via his official Twitter handle on Wednesday, he further described them as unintelligent bunch who only say “yes sir.”

He said: “If I was Buhari I will sack all my advisers, they are supposed to be looking for new sources of revenue aside oil But no insight no vision only yes sir dem dey do.”