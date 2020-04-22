Boko Haram Leader Shekau Deserves No Less Than Being Sent To His Maker: Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has expressed that he is looking forward to the moment Nigeria Military will kill Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau.

In the past few days, there have been reports that the terrorist leader is planning to surrender.

Reacting to this development, the former minister expressed that the terrorist deserves to be killed for his acts.

He wrote: “I am not interested in Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau’s surrender. I am interested in them sending him to his maker & bringing his head to us on a plate. He deserves no less. You do not take blood-sucking & flesh-eating demons prisoner: you bind them & send them to hell.”

