‘Late Stephen Keshi Played A Role In My Career’ – Onazi Recounts

Nigerian footballer, Ogenyi Onazi has shared the vital role Late Eagles coach, Stephen Keshi, played in making him a football star.

Onazi revealed that he was invited to play for Nigeria by the late coach after Keshi saw him play against Tottenham in 2012.

The 27-year-old made his debut as a Super Eagles goalkeeper in a 2013 AFCON qualifying game against Liberia.

“Keshi told me he wanted me to do something for Nigerians, that he was going to play me in the right-back position against Zambia, Efe Ambrose was suspended. I told him I was ready to play as a goalkeeper,” Onazi told Super Eagles media team via an Instagram LIVE session.

READ ALSO – ‘Late Coach Keshi Saw Himself In Me’ – Joseph Yobo

“That was when he asked Enebi, the Team Secretary if I was a Nigerian and he said yes, he said he wanted me in the national team, so that’s how I came to the Super Eagles.

“I have so much respect for the Big Boss, I never forget about him, he’s a legend and may his soul rest in peace and God bless him wherever he is, he contributed massively to my football career” he added.