Super Eagles Player, Ogenyi Onazi, Wife Celebrate Their Daughter’s First Birthday

by Temitope Alabi
Sandra Onazi and her daughter
Sandra Onazi and her daughter

Super Eagles midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi, and his wife Sandra have taken to social media to share beautiful photos of their daughter Zara, who turned 1 a couple of hours ago.

The ace footballer on his part took to his Instagram page to share beautiful photos of Zara and her mum and sister and penned a sweet birthday message alongside.

Read Also: Flavour, Sandra Okagbue Celebrate Their Daughter As She Turns 5

He wrote;

“My lovely Zara is 1 year old today. Happy birthday, zee baby.. Daddy loves you”, he captioned of the photos.

Zara donned a beautiful pink dress for her birthday shoot. Happy birthday to her.

Tags from the story
Ogenyi Onazi, Sndra, zara
0

You may also like

‘I won’t lie, I have prayed for an enemy to die before’ – Daddy Freeze writes

Peter Okoye’s Son, Andre’s 1st Birthday Party

#BBNaija: “Alex can’t make it on her own, she has no direction in life” – Read the nasty things being said about Alex on Twitter

Samuel Eto’o’s Ex Girlfriend Says Chelsea Striker Is 39 Not 32

Drake’s Video For “God’s Plan” Is Making Everyone Cry | Watch

Photos: Music Producer Samklef Involved In Auto Crash

#BBNaija: Housemates Banned From Laughing And Touching Each Other

Photos: South African legend, Yvonne Chaka Chaka makes Nollywood debut in ‘JJC’

Photos From Funke Akindele’s Birthday Party

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *