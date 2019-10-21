Super Eagles Player, Ogenyi Onazi, Wife Celebrate Their Daughter’s First Birthday

Super Eagles midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi, and his wife Sandra have taken to social media to share beautiful photos of their daughter Zara, who turned 1 a couple of hours ago.

The ace footballer on his part took to his Instagram page to share beautiful photos of Zara and her mum and sister and penned a sweet birthday message alongside.

Read Also: Flavour, Sandra Okagbue Celebrate Their Daughter As She Turns 5

He wrote;

“My lovely Zara is 1 year old today. Happy birthday, zee baby.. Daddy loves you”, he captioned of the photos.

Zara donned a beautiful pink dress for her birthday shoot. Happy birthday to her.