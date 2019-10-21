Davido’s New Son Already Has 200 Fake Accounts On Instagram

by Temitope Alabi
Davido and his son
Davido and his son

Barely days after DMW boss and singer Davido, and his woman Chioma, welcomed their son David Ifeanyi Adeleke in London, over 200 fake accounts with the child’s name has surfaced online.

Dremo, a signee under Davido’s label, took to his own page to laugh about this development saying the child has not even started walking or crawling and already has fake accounts.

David and Chioma welcomed their son On Saturday in London and the proud dad has since taken to social media to share a photo of the newborn.

Dremo
Dremo
David JR
David JR
David JR
David JR
0

