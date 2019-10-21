‘You Look Like A Skeleton’ – Fans Drag Beverly Osu

Nigerian model, Beverly Osu has caused a stir online after sharing a new photo of herself showing off her tattoo drawn neatly placed on her cleavage.

The photo, however, did not sit well with some of her followers who took turns to drag her for her makeup, outfit and even her weight.

Reacting to her Instagram post, a troll said;

“It’s time I unfollow you because you disgust me with your looks these days even with make-up.

“This is not Beverly I know because your skin colour is dirty, old and skinny like a skeleton.

“I can’t believe it’s makeup I’ve been crushing on but what about without make-up naturally, we go run na.

“Truthfully upload a better one and go back to the former you Jare.”