‘You Look Like A Skeleton’ – Fans Drag Beverly Osu

by Temitope Alabi
Beverly Osu
Beverly Osu

Nigerian model, Beverly Osu has caused a stir online after sharing a new photo of herself showing off her tattoo drawn neatly placed on her cleavage.

The photo, however, did not sit well with some of her followers who took turns to drag her for her makeup, outfit and even her weight.

Read Also: Stop Faking Orgasm During Sex, Actress Beverly Osu Tells Women

Reacting to her Instagram post, a troll said;

“It’s time I unfollow you because you disgust me with your looks these days even with make-up.

“This is not Beverly I know because your skin colour is dirty, old and skinny like a skeleton.

“I can’t believe it’s makeup I’ve been crushing on but what about without make-up naturally, we go run na.

“Truthfully upload a better one and go back to the former you Jare.”

Beverly Osu
Beverly Osu
Tags from the story
Beverly Osu
0

You may also like

Fate of the Furious wins the race with a record global debut

BBA Hotshots Winner, Idris Sultan Acquires New Home – PHOTO

BBA Hotshots Winner, Idris Sultan Acquires New Home – PHOTO

Regina Daniels Husband, Ned Nwoko, place in hell will sure be The hottest -Shan GeorgeRegina Daniels Husband, Ned Nwoko, place in hell will sure be The hottest -Shan George

Better Be A 6th Wife To A Business Mogul Than Be A Side Chick – Etinosa Sides With Regina Daniels

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Buys Brand New SUV For Gospel Singer, Adaehi

Teddy A bags chieftaincy title in Ondo state

“Please allow me to have my peace…I have moved on” – Peter Okoye to Twin Brother Paul

Lady who reportedly breaks into Drake’s home, steals soda, water because the thirst is real

The Arab Style! AY’s Wife wear Hijab Covering her Whole face as they hit Dubai Desert

Ageing Ailing Dollar: Veteran Musician Fatai Rolling Dollar Seriously Ill

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *