‘Late Coach Keshi Saw Himself In Me’ – Joseph Yobo

Super Eagles Assistant Coach, Joseph Yobo, has shared that the late Stephen Keshi had a big motivation in his football career.

Keshi who passed away in 2016 after successfully leading Nigeria to an African Cup of Nations (AFCON) win in 2013 also took the team to the second round of the 2014 World Cup.

And at that point, Yobo captained the Eagles to lift the AFCON trophy in South Africa.

The current assistant coach to Gernot Rohr, has revealed that the former Togo gaffer always told him he (Keshi) saw his younger self in him.

Yobo made this known on Saturday in an Instagram live chat with the Special Adviser to the Cross River governor on Tourism, Ubi Offem.

According to him, he was very close to the Delta-born coach when he was alive and they spoke often.

“Keshi said he sees himself in me and that I was the younger Keshi,” Yobo said.

He added that Keshi helped in moulding him to captain the Super Eagles and believed so much in him.