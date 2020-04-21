Lockdown: Cross River Begins Monthly Payment Of N30,000 Stipends To Youths

The Cross River State Government on Monday began the monthly payment of 30,000 stipends to beneficiaries of the Youth Employment and Social Support Operation (YESSO) as a way to cushion the effect of COVID-19 lockdown on poor residents.

The disbursement is in collaboration with the World Bank.

Commissioner for International Development Cooperation in the state, Inyang Asibong, during the commencement of the distribution in Akampa Local Government Area said the aim is to assistant the vulnerable during this period of the COVID-19 pandemic to meet their needs.

He added that the government has approved the payment for beneficiaries who are engaged in community services such as sanitation, clearing of gutters, erosion control among others.