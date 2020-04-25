Dino Melaye Urges Northern Governors To Be Proactive In Fight Against COVID-19

Former lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye has said that he is afraid for the core Northern States of Nigeria as Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the country.

He also appealed to the Governors of the states in the Northern region of Nigeria to be more proactive and enforce all conditions stated by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in the fight against COVID-19.

Dino stated this in a tweet on his official Twitter page on Saturday.

According to him, COVID-19 was real and had no respect for status, religion, or wealth.