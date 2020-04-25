Impose Curfew, Compulsory Use Of Face Masks, Governors Tell Buhari

Nigerian governors have written to President Muhammadu Buhari asking him to impose overnight curfew and make wearing of face masks in public compulsory.

The 36 governors made this known in a letter dated April 24 and addressed to Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF).

Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti and Chairman of the NGF, said he and his colleagues also want the approval of the president on inter-state ban.

According to them, those actions were necessary to limit the spread of COVID-19.

In the letter to Mustapha, who is head of the presidential task force on COVID-19, the governors said they would like to have their input in the next presidential intervention.

He said the governors had met with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo via a teleconference on April 22.

“Recall at that meeting, it was agreed that the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) articulates the issues that it would want to be included in the next Presidential Pronouncement on COVID-19 so as to have a Uniform and Coordinated Policy on COVID-19 at both the national and sub-national levels,” the letter read.

“Subject to Mr President’s approval, the NGF would want the following incorporated into Mr. President’s Pronouncements.

“Inter-State lockdown excluding movement of essential supplies – foods, beverages, medical and pharmaceuticals, petroleum supplies and agricultural products:

“Internal free movement but with restrictions on large gatherings and assemblies: overnight curfews:

“Lockdown of flights: and compulsory use of face masks/coverings in the public.”