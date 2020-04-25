Peter Okoye Slams Social Media Critics(Photo)

By
Eyitemi Majeed
-
Peter Okoye
Peter Okoye

Popular singer, Peter Okoye of the defunct Psquare musical group has thrown a slight dig at social media critics who comment on how rich people are supposed to spend their money.

Read AlsoI Will Empty Shoprite In 30 Seconds, Regina Daniels Tells Peter Okoye

This was contained in a post on his official Instagram page on Saturday, 25th April.

He wrote:

Sometimes I imagine myself on my keypad advising Dangote on what to do with his money and how he should spend it. Shey if I was that good as an adviser.. why didn’t I advise myself? Just saying to all the special keypad advisers.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here