Peter Okoye Slams Social Media Critics(Photo)

Popular singer, Peter Okoye of the defunct Psquare musical group has thrown a slight dig at social media critics who comment on how rich people are supposed to spend their money.

This was contained in a post on his official Instagram page on Saturday, 25th April.

He wrote:

Sometimes I imagine myself on my keypad advising Dangote on what to do with his money and how he should spend it. Shey if I was that good as an adviser.. why didn’t I advise myself? Just saying to all the special keypad advisers.”