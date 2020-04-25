Wear Face Mask From May 1 Or Risk 14-Day Isolation – Governor Abiodun

Ogun State Government says it will begin enforcing the wearing of face masks as from May 1, 2020.

Gov. Dapo Abiodun, who made this known while addressing journalists on Friday in Iperu, said that violators risked being arrested or even isolated for 14 days.

He, however, said the distribution of over 2 million masks would begin soon after which the enforcement would begin.

“We have always encouraged the use of face masks but let me add that with the reality facing us, the use of face mask in public by all individuals in Ogun State is now compulsory as from Friday, May 1, 2020.” The statement read in part.