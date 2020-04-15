National News

Ogun State To Suspend Lockdown Free Days On Friday

By Olayemi Oladotun

Must Read

National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Lockdown: FCTA To Begin Distribution Of Palliatives

 The FCT administration says it has the capacity to distribute palliatives to vulnerable groups during the lockdown.FCT Minister of...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Lockdown: Sanwo-Olu Orders LASTMA, VIO To Release All Impounded Vehicles

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu has ordered both the Lagos State traffic management agency (LASTMA) and Vehicle Inspector Officials(VIO)...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Osun Govt. Relaxes Lockdown For Two Days

Osun state governor, Gboyega Oyetola has announced that the lockdown of the state would be relaxed for two days...
Read more
World newsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

US President Donald Trump Freezes WHO Funding

The President of the United States, Donald Trump has said he has instructed his administration to stop funding to...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Maltreatment Of Nigerians In China Has Been Resolved, Says Gbajabiamila

The speaker of the house of representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila says the issue of maltreatment of Nigerians living in China...
Read more
Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

The Ogun State Government has revealed that the relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown being enjoyed in the State will end on Friday, April 17.

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, disclosed this in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, on Tuesday.

Also Read: Lockdown: Miscreants Attacking Lagos Are Not Hungry – Sanwo-Olu

Abiodun said the current window of relaxation of the lockdown in the state from 7.00am to 2.00pm, which follows the same pattern of the previous week, will still be available for this Wednesday and Friday only.

According to the Statement, from 2pm on Friday, the State will enforce total lockdown till the end of the 14-day extension by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Previous articleOsun Government Extends Lockdown By 14 Days
Next articleWhat Is Wrong With You? – Simi Slams Twitter Trolls
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Lockdown: FCTA To Begin Distribution Of Palliatives

National News Verity Awala - 0
 The FCT administration says it has the capacity to distribute palliatives to vulnerable groups during the lockdown.FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, made...
Read more

Lockdown: Sanwo-Olu Orders LASTMA, VIO To Release All Impounded Vehicles

National News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu has ordered both the Lagos State traffic management agency (LASTMA) and Vehicle Inspector Officials(VIO) to release all impounded vehicles...
Read more

Osun Govt. Relaxes Lockdown For Two Days

National News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Osun state governor, Gboyega Oyetola has announced that the lockdown of the state would be relaxed for two days starting from Wednesday till Thursday...
Read more

Maltreatment Of Nigerians In China Has Been Resolved, Says Gbajabiamila

National News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
The speaker of the house of representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila says the issue of maltreatment of Nigerians living in China has been sorted out between...
Read more
- Advertisement -