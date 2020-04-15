Ogun State To Suspend Lockdown Free Days On Friday

The Ogun State Government has revealed that the relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown being enjoyed in the State will end on Friday, April 17.

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, disclosed this in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, on Tuesday.

Abiodun said the current window of relaxation of the lockdown in the state from 7.00am to 2.00pm, which follows the same pattern of the previous week, will still be available for this Wednesday and Friday only.

According to the Statement, from 2pm on Friday, the State will enforce total lockdown till the end of the 14-day extension by President Muhammadu Buhari.