Lockdown: Miscreants Attacking Lagos Are Not Hungry – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described miscreants using the lockdown to unleash havoc on residents as opportunistic criminals and not hungry people as widely believed.

Speaking at a recent briefing in Marina statehouse on Tuesday, he added the arrested criminals would be dealt with decisively.

”Over 100 suspects have been arrested in the last 72 hours on account of disturbances. All the suspects have accordingly been charged to court.

”Those miscreants that you may have seen in the videos going viral are not hungry people. They are opportunistic criminals and will be treated as such by the law enforcement agencies,” Sanwo-Olu said.