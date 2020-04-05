Covid-19: Dapo Abiodun Inspects Relief Materials Before Disbursement (Photos)

Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun has shared photos of the relief materials expected to be distributed to people following the lockdown of the state over coronavirus pandemic.

The governor shared the photo via his official Twitter handle where he stated that his administration would not toy with the welfare of the people of the state.

He wrote:

“I was at the Ogun State Central Food Bank today when I had an on-the-spot inspection of the stimulus packages bagged in preparation for the distribution of relief materials across the State, to cushion the economic effects of the #COVID19 Lockdown on families and households.

“Our target is 500,000 households on the overall. The objective is that while this number may not capture all the residents of the State, it will reach a significant number of the intended beneficiaries – the poor and vulnerable.

“Our Government will not toy with the welfare of the good people of Ogun State during this critical time, and we will continue to do our best to alleviate the economic effects of the lockdown as best as we can.”