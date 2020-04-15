National News

Nigeria Records New 11 Cases Of Coronavirus, Total Now 373

By Verity Awala

Verity Awala

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has on Tuesday confirmed 11 cases of coronavirus in Nigeria.

The commission stated that all of the 11 new cases were recorded in Lagos.

“As at 11:00 pm 14th April there are 373 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria,” NCDC said.

“99 have been discharged with 11 deaths,” it added.

Of the 19 cases earlier announced, 14 were recorded in Lagos, two in the Federal Capital Territory, one each in Kano, Akwa Ibom, and Edo states.

NCDC added, “Currently, Lagos has 214 cases, FCT- 58, Osun- 20, Edo- 18, Oyo- 11, Ogun – nine, Bauchi – six, Kaduna – six, Akwa Ibom – six, Katsina – five, Delta – three, Enugu – two, Ekiti – two, Rivers – two, Kwara – four, Ondo – three, Benue – one, Niger – one, Anambra – one and Kano – three.”

