Pressure Mounts On Buhari To Lockdown Nigeria

With the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria, pressure has begun to mount on President Muhammadu Buhari to lock down the country in order to avert disaster.

As at the time of filing this report, Nigeria has 3,145 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, with 103 deaths recorded.

On Wednesday, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Youth Task Force on COVID-19 advised President Muhammadu Buhari to lockdown Abuja again to curtail further spread of the Covid-19.

In the same vein, Itsey Sagay, Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), called on President Buhari to lockdown Nigeria for two months.

On Thursday, the Progressive Students Movement (PSM), a pan-African student group, also joined the growing list of groups to urge the Federal Government to totally lock down states with rising cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.