“See Women As Equals” – Actor Mofe Duncan Advises Men

Popular Nollywood actor, Mofe Duncan has taken to his Instagram page to implore men to love and treat their woman better.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the actor shared the post alongside loved-up photos of him and his woman.

Duncan wrote

“LIVE • LOVE • make her LAUGH •

•

A real man never hurts a woman. Be very careful when you make a woman cry, because God counts her tears. The woman came out of a man’s rib, not from his feet to be walked on, and not from his head to be superior, but from his side to be equal. Under the arm to be protected, and next to the heart to be loved. (Read this somewhere and thought I’d share.)

#NoWomanNoCry • #SeeWomenAsEquals • Why did the bible say “Husbands love your wives” and not the other way around? THINK ABOUT THAT FOR A SECOND? Men just generally need to treat women better period. ? #Feminist • #MadeByGod • #RaisedByAWoman ? #LifeOfMo #ManLikeMofe™“



See the full post below: