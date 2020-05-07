Kano Commissioner Sacked For Mocking Abba Kyari Tests Positive For COVID-19

Former Kano State commissioner for works and infrastructure, Muazu Magaji has tested positive for COVID-19.

Recall that some weeks ago, Magaji was sacked for mocking Abba Kyari, the former Chief of Staff to President Buhari, who died as a result of complications from COVID-19 by Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje.

In a series of Facebook posts, Magaji criticised Kyari, who had just been declared positive, wishing he never returned to office.

Giving update on his health status on Facebook, Magaji declared he tested positive for Coronavirus.