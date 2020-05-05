Ganduje Appoints Inuwa As New Emir Of Rano

The Governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has appointed Alhaji Kabiru Mohammed Inuwa, the district head of Kibiya, as the new Emir of Rano.

Read Also: BREAKING: Emir Of Rano Dies After He Was Hospitalised

The appointment comes barely four days after the death of the previous first class Emir.

Inuwa, before his latest appointment, was the District Head of Kibiya in Kano State.

He succeeds the late Emir Tafida Abubakar Ila, who died on Saturday in Kano at the age of 74.

The late emir died after battling with an undisclosed ailment.

Ila was reportedly rushed to the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital in a critical condition and was later referred to the Nasarawa Specialist Hospital before he gave up the ghost.