Buhari Condoles With Ganduje Over Emir Of Rano’s Death

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with Kano State Government and Council of Chiefs over the passing of Emir of Rano, Alhaji Tafida Abubakar Ila Auta Bawo.

This was made known in a statement on Saturday by Garba Shehu, Buhari’s Spokesman who said the President joins the family and Rano Emirate in mourning the royal father.

He described the emir as someone, whose words of wisdom, nobility, and decency will be sorely missed, “especially at a time the government is relying on traditional rulers to sensitize citizens on directives for safety.”

Buhari urged his family and the Emirate to find solace in the good works of the deceased and ensure his legacies are carried on.