BREAKING: Emir Of Rano Dies After He Was Hospitalised

The Emir of Rano, Dr Tafida Abubakar Ila II, has passed away few hours after he was hospitalised over an undisclosed sickness.

According to reports, the monarch died at exactly 4:45 after doctors battled to save his life at Nasarawa Specialist Hospital.

Read Also: Kano Monarch Rushed To Hospital In Critical Condition

Rano emirate is one of the four newly created ones in Kano after series of war between the state government and the deposed emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido.

Confirming the news of his death, Turakin Rano, Kabiru Alhassan Rurum, revealed that the late emir was admitted at the hospital on Friday.

Burial arrangement is expected to be announced in the next coming hours.