Kano Monarch Rushed To Hospital In ‘Critical Condition’

The Emir of Rano, Dr Tafida Abubakar Ila ll, one of the four emirs of the newly created emirates in Kano State, was rushed to hospital on Friday.

A source at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) who with spoke to Daily Trust said Dr Ila ll was brought in critical condition early on Friday.

He said the emir was referred to the Nassarawa Specialist Hospital for further medical attention.

Read Also: Mass Deaths: I Won’t Let You Down, Buhari Tells Kano Residents

“The vehicle conveying the emir to Nassarawa hospital just left the premises of AKTH, the condition of the emir was critical at the time they departed AKTH,” he said.

It is unknown if the Emir has COVID-19 but Kano state has experienced a surge of confirmed cases and has become the second most hit at state by the pandemic in the country.