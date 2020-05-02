Bobrisky Narrates How His Mum Died In 2008

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky took to his Instagram page to recount how his mum passed away in Mecca during the 2008 Hajj.

Sharing a photo collage of himself and his mom, the crossdresser wrote;

“When I tell people I look so much like my mum. That is my mum o ! She is so pretty. She died in Mecca hajj 2008. She died 12yrs ago. I remember telling her not to go to hajj that yr because the doctor told us she has high blood pressure. She eventually went and died there. Dis soul here is my everything. I still cry sometimes thou because she loves me die !”

Read Also: I Am Not Buying Their Love -Bobrisky Reveals Reason She Decided To Do A Massive Giveaway

See the post below: