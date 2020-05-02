Lockdown: FG Orders Release Of 17,500 Metric Tonnes Of Grains

The federal government has ordered the release of 17,50 metric tonnes of grains to the public as palliative, following the lockdown imposed on the nation.

According to Haruna Sulaiman, the director of National Food and Strategic Reserve who made the disclosure on Saturday, he said the presidency placed urgency on the release of the food items.

”Due to the COVID -19 lockdown, there is a Presidential Order for us to start releasing food from national food reserves.

Read Also: Governor Emmanuel Eases Lockdown In Akwa Ibom; Says Use Of Face Mask Compulsory

” The department has issued a standing order to every site to start re-bagging in preparedness for distribution to all states of the federation.

” From Yola site, there is a directive from the government to immediately release about 17,500 tonnes, an equivalent of 100 trucks of the assorted grains of sorghum and maize to Kano State Government, ” Sulaiman said.