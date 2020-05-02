BBNaija Star, Khafi Shares Romantic Video To Celebrate Gedoni On His Birthday (Video)

BBNaija star, Khafi Kareem shared a romantic video via Instagram to celebrate co-star and fiancé, Gedoni Ekpata in his birthday.

In the video, The reality Tv star revealed she never thought she would find love and she also penned a heartfelt message which reads;

“Today is our birthday. Yes, our birthday because I am you and you are me. Your full name means God’s blessings, and I can’t tell you how much that is what you are to me. I thank you for showing me the true meaning of love and loving every part of me. The good, the bad, and the parts no one else sees. Trying to put this all together in a video is just a fraction, but just know that I love you. Now and always. Happy birthday my baby.”

Watch the video below: