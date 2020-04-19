‘I Miss Gedoni’ – BBNaija Star Khafi (Photo)

Popular reality TV star, Khafi Kareem has taken to her Twitter page to lament about how much she misses her fiancé and co-star, Gedoni Ekpata.

Information Nigeria recalls the BBNaija star revealed they were meant to have had their wedding on the 4th of April but it got cancelled because of the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The lovebirds haven’t been together for over three weeks since the lockdown started and it is slowly affecting them.

Khafi tweeted;

“I miss this guy in particular.”

While Gedoni responded with the words;

“I miss you more baby”

