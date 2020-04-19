‘I Thought I Was Going To Die’, Bauchi Gov Recounts Ordeal In Isolation

The Governor of Bauchi state, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed says he feared that he would die in isolation after testing positive to coronavirus, especially since the disease has no cure or vaccine.

The governor, who has since recovered and tested negative from the disease, said his isolation experience is something he would never wish for anybody.

“It is a very traumatic experience for one to know that you are infected by a disease for which there is no vaccine, presumably. I thought I was going to die, but certainly, I had a very strong will to live. I was put on certain medication by my doctor, that is antibiotics and malaria drugs”, he said during a TV programme.

Mohammed tested positive to the disease on March 24, shortly after he returned from Lagos and having had contact with a son of former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, whom he met in an aircraft during a flight from Lagos to Abuja.

Mohammed said, “I never had any manifestation of the symptoms all the period that I was there (in isolation), but I was under severe suspense that it might come any time.”