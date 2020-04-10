LifestyleHealth and Food

COVID-19: ‘It Was A Terrible Experience’, Says Recovered Bauchi Governor

By Verity Awala

Verity Awala

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has expressed his appreciation to Allah for testing him with and freeing him from coronavirus (COVID-19).

Mohammed said this while addressing newsmen at the government house shortly after he was discharged from an isolation centre.

He also thanked leaders in Nigeria and the people of the state especially emirs, ulamas, clergymen and his supporters for their love and support shown to him while in isolation.

Read Also: Bauchi Governor Tests Positive For Coronavirus

“All praise be to Allah. We thank Allah for this moment and for this trial. I must thank Him for testing me with this virus. I thank you most sincerely. This disease that I was infected, is a terrible experience, I thank Allah that I was free from the virus. I am sorry for the inconveniences I might have caused to anybody in Bauchi and Nigeria, it has never been my wishes to be infected,” Mohammed said

He revealed also that the period of his isolation has shown him the enormous love, respect and regard of the citizens to him and his family, adding that he worked assiduously to meet the expectations of the citizens because of their sympathy to him while in trying times.

“I urge my people not to worry to come to Bauchi or Government House to see me, I have already acknowledged your prayers, because of the protocols, let’s maintain the directive of social distancing,” he said.

