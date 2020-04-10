Coronavirus

NCDC Confirms 17 New Cases Of Coronavirus, Total Now 305

By Olayemi Oladotun

Olayemi Oladotun
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed seventeen new cases of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

With this latest development, Nigeria now has over 300 cases of the virus and so far seven deaths have been recorded across the country.

NCDC tweeted:

Seventeen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows:

8 in Lagos
3 in Katsina
2 in FCT
1 in Niger
1 in Kaduna
1 in Anambra
1 in Ondo

As at 09:30 pm 10th April, there are 305 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 58 have been discharged with 7 deaths

