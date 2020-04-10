NCDC Confirms 17 New Cases Of Coronavirus, Total Now 305

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed seventeen new cases of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

With this latest development, Nigeria now has over 300 cases of the virus and so far seven deaths have been recorded across the country.

Also Read: COVID-19: We Have Traced 8,932 People Of Interest – Presidential Taskforce

NCDC tweeted:

Seventeen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows:

8 in Lagos

3 in Katsina

2 in FCT

1 in Niger

1 in Kaduna

1 in Anambra

1 in Ondo

As at 09:30 pm 10th April, there are 305 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 58 have been discharged with 7 deaths