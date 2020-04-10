NCDC Confirms 17 New Cases Of Coronavirus, Total Now 305

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed seventeen new cases of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.
With this latest development, Nigeria now has over 300 cases of the virus and so far seven deaths have been recorded across the country.
NCDC tweeted:
Seventeen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows:
8 in Lagos
3 in Katsina
2 in FCT
1 in Niger
1 in Kaduna
1 in Anambra
1 in Ondo
As at 09:30 pm 10th April, there are 305 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 58 have been discharged with 7 deaths
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 10, 2020