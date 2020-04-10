Nursing Mother Commits Suicide In Akwa Ibom

A nursing mother, Esther Frank who was in her early thirties, has reportedly committed suicide in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The deceased said to be from Anambra State, left a suicide note for her husband and two children saying she couldn’t take the pressure anymore.

The suicide note she wrote to her husband, reportedly read: “Please take care of my children, please. I can’t take the pressure and lies you are telling again. I can’t take it, please its too much. You made everyone around me to hate me.

“Please forgive me, I am sorry. Gerald, please forgive me. Andre, please forgive me. You guys are my life,” she wrote to her children.

The deceased was said to have drank a bottle of an insecticide on Thursday and was confirmed dead when her neighbours rushed the deceased to St Luke’s Hospital in Anua, Uyo.

According to Daily Trust, a neighbour to the deceased, Mrs. Iboro Etuk, as said she and the deceased talked before the unfortunate incident. She said they both stood outside the gate of their compound to buy water before the deceased told her to take care of her children as she was going out to buy something.

Mrs Etuk explained that when she later heard the baby of the deceased crying continuously, she went inside the house of the deceased and found her on the floor. She noted that in trying to shake the deceased to wake up, she discovered the bottle of sniper and raised an alarm which attracted the landlady.

According to her, they rushed the deceased to the hospital where she died, leaving behind a three months old baby and a three-year-old son.

“Mrs. Esther Frank is in her early thirties. She just graduated from the University and is yet to go for her youth service. She is from Anambra state while her husband, Mr Frank is from Delta state but he is currently in Dubai,” she said.

The children of the deceased are now currently staying with the neighbour, she added.