Italian Nurse Commits Suicide After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

An Italian nurse, Daniela Trezzi, has killed herself after testing positive for coronavirus, according to report.

The 34-year-old health worker was said to have been  “terrified” that she had infected others with the virus while treating patients.

The sad news was confirmed by the national federation of nurses in Italy confirmed her death in a statement on Tuesday night.

According to Daily Mail, the federation also described the development as shocking, adding that it received the news with “pain.”

It said that the late Trezzi had been battling with “heavy stress” because she feared she was spreading the virus while trying to bring the COVID-19 crisis under control.

“Each of us has chosen this profession for good and, unfortunately, also for bad: we are nurses,” the federation was quoted as saying in the statement.

“The condition and stress to which our professionals are subjected is under the eyes of all.”

Read Also: Coronavirus: Video Reveals How Hand Sanitizers Are Being Produced In Lagos Market

Mario Alparone, the general manager of San Gerardo hospital, said Trezzi’s death comes days after she took ill which had kept her at home since March.

Alparone said she was however not “not under surveillance.”

Her death comes on the heels of rising concerns over the safety of health workers on the front line of the coronavirus crisis in Italy and across the world.

