SGF’s Comments On Health Sector Confirms Buhari’s Failure – PDP

By Eyitemi Majeed

Politics

Eyitemi Majeed

The People’s Democratic Party(PDP) says the statement credited to the Secretary-general of the federation, Boss Mustapha wherein he said he didn’t know that the health care sector in Nigeria is in shambles confirms the current administration’s failure.

Read AlsoObaseki Lauds Buhari On Pardon For Ex-Bendel Governor Alli, Enahoro

This was contained in a statement on the official Twitter handle of the party.

“SGF’s Comments on Health Confirms Buhari’s Failure

“The @OfficialPDPNig said the confession by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, that the nation’s health sector had gone comatose has confirmed the failure of President @MBuhari administration.

“The party says Boss’s comments also served as a further vindication of its stand that the @MBuhari administration is the saddest chapter our national history.

“He portrays this government as one that is not in touch with national reality but only administers the nation remotely from the comfort of Aso villa, while its cronies loot huge budgetary allocations and merely claimed to have released same for the health need of our citizens.

“The @MBuhari administration has reversed the gains of past administration so much even the once celebrated State House Clinic in the Aso Presidential Villa has been largely reduced to a mere consulting center while our National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has become the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) of government cronies.

“The irreversible lesson which the @MBuhari administration must take from Boss’s confession is that no matter how falsehood, propaganda, beguiling and deceit appear to thrive, the truth will always show forth at the end.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Previous articleEnahoro, Ambrose Ali’s Families Should Be Compensated, Not Just Pardoned: Shehu Sani
Next articleNursing Mother Commits Suicide In Akwa Ibom
