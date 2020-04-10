Trending

Enahoro, Ambrose Ali’s Families Should Be Compensated, Not Just Pardoned: Shehu Sani

By Eyitemi Majeed

Must Read

PoliticsEyitemi Majeed - 0

SGF’s Comments On Health Sector Confirms Buhari’s Failure – PDP

The People's Democratic Party(PDP) says the statement credited to the Secretary-general of the federation, Boss Mustapha wherein he said...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Gbajabiamila Summons Chinese Ambassador Over Inhuman Treatment Of Nigerians In China

The speaker of the house of representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has summoned the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Zhou Pingjian over...
Read more
SportsVerity Awala - 0

COVID-19: No Life Worth Risking Over Football Match – FIFA President

Gianni Infantino FIFA president, says “no match” is worth “risking a single human life” and that world football’s governing...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

COVID-19: Why We Lifted Ban On Religious Gatherings – Masari

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari says the suspension on jummat prayers and church services across the state was lifted...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Bauchi Governor Attends Jumma’at Prayers Hours After COVID-19 Recovery

Few hours after leaving isolation centre, Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, on Friday, attended Jumma’at prayers.The Governor was discharged...
Read more
Eyitemi Majeed

Former member representing Kaduna central senatorial district in the national assembly, Shehu Sanni has become the latest prominent figure to react to the presidential pardon granted late professor Ambrose Alli and Anthony Enahoro.

Sani, in his reaction, pointed out that the duo families be compensated aside from the presidential pardon.

Read AlsoAlleged Extortion: Shehu Sanni Refuses To Take Lie Detector Test

He made this known via a tweet on his official Twitter handle on Friday.

“Anthony Enahoro and Ambrose Alli’s families should be compensated not just pardoned.”

Previous articleNigerian Lady Cries Out After Alleged Botched Waist Reduction Surgery
Next articleSGF’s Comments On Health Sector Confirms Buhari’s Failure – PDP
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Gov Ayade Keeps Vigil At Cross River, Akwa Ibom Boundary, Enforces Ban On Entry Into State

Trending Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Cross rivers state governor, Ben Ayade has defied all odds to stay at his state's closed border to ensure strict compliance with the total...
Read more

Arrest Chinese Nationals In Nigeria And Quarantine Them Indefinitely, FFK Tells FG

General News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
A former minister for aviation, Fani Kayode has called on the federal government to arrest Chinese nationals in Nigeria, seize their passports and place...
Read more

COVID-19: Kate Henshaw Health Minister Over Comments On Doctors’ Welfare

Trending Valerie Oke - 0
Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw has queried the minister for health, Osagie Ehanire for saying he is not aware that doctors are not paid hazard allowance in...
Read more

Shehu Sani Commends FG Over Release Of 2600 Prisoners

Trending Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has taken to his Twitter handle to commend President Muhammadu Buhari for releasing prisoners to decongest prisons amidst the...
Read more
- Advertisement -