Enahoro, Ambrose Ali’s Families Should Be Compensated, Not Just Pardoned: Shehu Sani

Former member representing Kaduna central senatorial district in the national assembly, Shehu Sanni has become the latest prominent figure to react to the presidential pardon granted late professor Ambrose Alli and Anthony Enahoro.

Sani, in his reaction, pointed out that the duo families be compensated aside from the presidential pardon.

He made this known via a tweet on his official Twitter handle on Friday.

“Anthony Enahoro and Ambrose Alli’s families should be compensated not just pardoned.”