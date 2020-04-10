Lifestyle

Nigerian Lady Cries Out After Alleged Botched Waist Reduction Surgery

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Lagos socialite, Omotola, also known as Omohtee has taken to social media to cry out after an alleged botched waist reduction surgery.

The lady called out a plastic surgeon, Dr Anu of MedContour, claiming she paid 1.4million naira for the surgery which has left her battling for her life.

Dr Anu of MedContour, who handled Omohtee’s surgery, has also reacted to the call-out.

The surgeon wrote;

“So apparently my offense is that her waist is too tiny .😢😭😭
At the expense of another persons name and profession some people just want their posts to trend…this is really sad.
I leave this lady to God..let Gods will be done”

Read Also: Bobrisky Hails His Surgeon For Doing A Perfect Job On His Body

See the post below:

Dr Anu of MedContour’s post
Dr Anu of MedContour’s post

