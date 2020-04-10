Bobrisky Hails His Surgeon For Doing A Perfect Job On His Body

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky has taken to his social media space to jail his surgeon for doing a perfect job on his body.

This comes after cross-dresser shared a couple of video clips in which he had on a bikini.

It is no longer news that the controversial celebrity has gone under the knife a couple of times to get a more feminine body.

Bobrisky commended his surgeon for giving him a moderate derrière while he also insisted that he still remains ‘team natural.’

Read Also: My Followers Hate Me – Uche Ogbodo Cries Out

See the post below: