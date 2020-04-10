COVID-19: I Don’t Know If Health Workers Are Paid Hazard Allowance – Minister

Nigeria’s Health Minister Osagie Ehanire has said he is not aware if health workers treating the dreaded coronavirus patients are being paid hazard allowance.

The minister made the disclosure during a meeting the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 and the leadership of the National Assembly on Thursday, a video published by Channels TV on YouTube shows.

“I am not aware of it, it is a standard job they do every day,” Ehanire said in response to the Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila’s question on whether the health workers would get a special allowance for combating the virus,

“Because screening is what they do every day.”

Obvious pissed by the minister’s response, the speaker further probed, insisting on a direct answer to his question. But the minister said the health workers are just screening body temperature.