House Party: Naira Marley, Gbadamosi Tender Apology To Lagos Got

Controversial rapper, Naira Marley and politician, Babatunde Gbadamosi, have both sent in their apology letters to the Governor of Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for flouting the order on social gathering.

Information Nigeria recalls the duo were both present at the house party organised by actress Funke Akindele and her hubby, JJCSkillz, on Sunday.

They were also taken into police custody and arraigned at the magistrate court where the charges against them were dropped on the condition that they would apologize to the President and the state governor.

It didn’t end there as they were also made to sign an undertaking that they follow all regulations relating to coronavirus pandemic as well as go into self-isolation for 14 days.

See copies of their letters below: