Gbajabiamila Summons Chinese Ambassador Over Inhuman Treatment Of Nigerians In China

By Eyitemi Majeed

Gbajabiamila Summons Chinese Ambassador Over Inhuman Treatment Of Nigerians In China

COVID-19: No Life Worth Risking Over Football Match – FIFA President

COVID-19: Why We Lifted Ban On Religious Gatherings – Masari

Bauchi Governor Attends Jumma’at Prayers Hours After COVID-19 Recovery

‘No Funds Were Lost In Fire In Accountant General’s Office Fire’ – Minister

Eyitemi Majeed

The speaker of the house of representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has summoned the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Zhou Pingjian over reports that Nigerians living in Beijing were inhumanly treated by the Chinese authorities.

During the summon, he confronted the Chinese ambassador with a video to back his claim before going on to call for an address over the incident.

Read Also: COVID-19: Chinese Doctors Will Be Quarantined On Arrival – Gbajabiamila

This was made known via a statement in the official Twitter handle of the house of representatives.

Statement below:

The leadership of the House of Representatives has expressed displeasure over the inhuman treatment meted out on some Nigerians by the Chinese authorities in Beijing.

The Speaker of the House, Rep. @femigbaja said at a meeting with the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Zhou Pingjian, that the inhuman treatment on Nigerians in China must be addressed forthwith.

He confronted the Ambassador with the protest video of the incidence where a Nigerian was seen challenging Chinese officials over the maltreatment.

At the meeting, which had in attendance the Minority Leader, Rep. @ndudi04 & Deputy Minority Leader, Rep. Toby Okechukwu,

The Speaker said viral media reports/videos from Beijing showed Nigerians being forced out of their houses and hotels, rounded up & their passports seized by the Chinese police even after their initial 14 days quarantine period.

The Speaker said there should be an official explanation for treating Nigerians in such a manner.

“As a government, we will not allow Chinese or other nationals to be maltreated just as we will not allow Nigerians to be maltreated in other countries.

 

 

 

 

